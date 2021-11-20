The Houston RCMP took 15 more people into custody for breaching the injunction order granted to Coastal Gas Links.

The arrests were made yesterday (Friday) and were made in an effort to clear obstructions and blockades along a couple of forest service roads.

In the morning, the Morice Forest Service Road remained open to industry traffic, who continued to move supplies and supports to their people in the works camps.

However, upon arrival at the 2-kilometre mark of the Marten Forest Service Road, officers discovered additional obstructions, blockades, two building-like structures as well as a woodpile that was on fire directly around a drilling site.

After police determined there were individuals within the buildings, officers read the BC Supreme Court injunction and encouraged those inside numerous times to leave or face arrest.

The individuals failed to comply and officers broke through the doors, entered the structures and arrests were made without incident. Police can confirm that among those inside the structures were two individuals who later identified themselves as independent journalists.

A total of 11 individuals were arrested at this location, among them were Molly Wickham, Chief Woos and other Indigenous land defenders

Those arrested were transported to the detachment for processing and will be held in custody until their next court appearance.

On Thursday, 14 were arrested, one was released with no charges and with respect to the remaining 13 – 8 were released on conditions and 5 have been transported to Prince George for their next appearance on Monday.