75-thousand BC Children pre-registered for COVID-19 shot
Photo: First Nations Health Authority/Twitter
The federal government will begin distributing Pfizer’s children’s vaccine to the provinces today (Monday), after the arrival of the first planeload of supplies yesterday evening.
It says 2.9-million doses are to arrive by the end of this week….enough to inoculate all children between the ages of 5 and 11 with one shot.
Health Canada approved the use of the child-sized doses last Friday.
Here in B-C, about 75-thousand children have already been pre-registered for their shots.
Their parents will be contacted when booking slots are opened up.