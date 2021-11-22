The federal government will begin distributing Pfizer’s children’s vaccine to the provinces today (Monday), after the arrival of the first planeload of supplies yesterday evening.

It says 2.9-million doses are to arrive by the end of this week….enough to inoculate all children between the ages of 5 and 11 with one shot.

Health Canada approved the use of the child-sized doses last Friday.

Here in B-C, about 75-thousand children have already been pre-registered for their shots.

Their parents will be contacted when booking slots are opened up.