BC Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth emphasized there is a reason for hope just one week after a dynamic weather event flooded portions of the province.

Today (Monday), he mentioned the Sumas Dike breach in Abbotsford has been patched and the Barrowtown Pump Station is moving water once again into the Fraser River.

Now when it comes to movement, Farnworth was a little more stern on essential travel.

“People in border communities can also head south to pick up essentials without taking a PCR test upon re-entry and when I say essentials, I mean food and fuel. I don’t mean family trips or Black Friday expeditions.”

The province is also lobbying the federal government to waive the one-week waiting period for income assistance.

Another rain event is anticipated for the Fraser Valley from Wednesday to Friday.

In addition, construction crews continue to work around the clock to repair several major highways damaged by last week’s dynamic weather event according to Transportation Minister Rob Fleming.

He said Highway 7 connecting with Highway 3 reopened to traffic on Friday, while another roadway with connections to the north received the all-clear a day later.

“Highway 99 connecting with Highway 97 opened on Saturday afternoon. Both routes are operating well given the context is from travel as usual.”

Fleming also stated work is now underway for temporary rebuilds on the Coquihalla.

The permanent work will take place over the coming months.

On Vancouver Island, the Malahat is back operating and cleared from storm issues.

However, a collision involving a truck going into a barrier led to the highway being closed for a period of time.