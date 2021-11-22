The Bulkley Valley Christian School high school students will be collecting food for the Salvation Army this week.

On Monday (Nov 22), students will be dropping off empty bags at homes in Smithers for community members to fill.

They will then return on Thursday (Nov 25) to collect the filled bags to turn into the food bank.

The school added if you do not receive a bag and would like to donate you can do so by donating a bag of items at BVCS.

Additionally, the school is looking for drivers to carry groceries for the food drive.