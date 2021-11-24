Twain Sullivan Elementary School in Houston has been flagged for multiple COVID-19 exposures by the BC Centre for Disease Control.

The first exposure occurred between November 15 to 16.

According to Northern Health the second exposure notification was flagged for November 2-5, 8-10 and 15-16.

This is the first set of exposure notifications within School District 54 since early October.

Anyone issued a notification from the health authority is being advised to monitor for symptoms.