Houston school flagged for COVID-19 exposure
(Photo supplied by MyPGNow.com staff)
Twain Sullivan Elementary School in Houston has been flagged for multiple COVID-19 exposures by the BC Centre for Disease Control.
The first exposure occurred between November 15 to 16.
According to Northern Health the second exposure notification was flagged for November 2-5, 8-10 and 15-16.
This is the first set of exposure notifications within School District 54 since early October.
Anyone issued a notification from the health authority is being advised to monitor for symptoms.