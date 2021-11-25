Update 1:20 p.m:

According to the RCMP, the suspect is in custody and the public can resume normal activities.

Original story: 1:00 p.m.

This is a statement from the RCMP:

At 12:16 pm the Vanderhoof RCMP responded to reports of an active shooter with a long gun targeting the RCMP Detachment in the 100 Block of Columbia Street and then continuing to drive around the area.

The public is asked to stay inside or shelter in place, lock your doors and refrain from leaving your home or business at this time. All others need to avoid the downtown area and follow all police directions or restrictions.

Police believe the lone male suspect is driving a white Ford pick-up truck with an extended cab.

The individual should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see the suspect or the vehicle DO NOT APPROACH. Call 9-1-1 immediately.

Frontline officers, as well as specialized units have been deployed and are responding to the incident. The public is asked to not post any photos or videos that disclose police locations or tactics.

While we respect the public may be concerned about family or friends within the area, we ask you to not attend the area and allow first responders to address the emergency.

A localized police Emergency Alert has been issued in Vanderhoof. Anyone in that area or about to enter the area could receive an emergency text alert advising of the situation.

Please continue to monitor the BC RCMP website at bc.rcmp.ca, BC RCMP social media platforms and the media for the latest information.