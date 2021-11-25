COVID-19 cases have decreased again in the Smithers and Burns Lake Local Health Areas.

The Smithers region identified 22 new cases of the virus from Nov 14 to 20, which has gone down from 33 the previous week.

Meanwhile, in the Burns Lake LHA 17 new cases were reported compared to the previous period where 40 new cases were identified.

Each region has also seen a decrease in daily case rates.

The Smithers LHA case rate is 21 cases being identified per 100,000 people and in the Burns Lake region 22 cases are reported per 100,000 people.

Vaccination rates in both areas continue to be lower than the rest of the province.

In the Smithers LHA, 74% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated and 81% have had one dose.

Meanwhile, in the Burns Lake area 72% of community members have had both doses and 78% are partially vaccinated.

On Wednesday (Nov 24), 322 new cases of the virus were reported by public health officials with 44 of them in Northern Health.