The BC Prosecution Service has revealed the identity of yesterday’s (Thursday) shooter in Vanderhoof.

Paul Nicholas Russell has been charged with one count of attempted murder with a firearm following an incident at the RCMP detachment.

He is scheduled to be in court today (Friday) in Williams Lake.

In addition, the RCMP continue to investigate the incident and is looking for the public’s help.

Cpl. Madonna Saunderson of the North District RCMP spoke with Vista Radio.

“Certainly, anyone with information or some dashcam footage, video or anything, in general, they are urged to contact the Vanderhoof RCMP.”

“We are very grateful to the public that called in and provided information in real time and was instrumental in the police locating and successfully arresting the suspect without any further incident.”

Police believe this was a targeted attack on the RCMP and do not believe there is any threat to the community.

“Perhaps the people in Vanderhoof may not have seen or witnessed anything like this in the past and when it does happen it can be very scary for anyone in the area,” added Saunderson.

While Vanderhoof Detachment remains closed to the public, there will be no disruption to calls for service.

Investigators are aware that there are numerous videos of the incident and are asking anyone with dash cam or cell phone video of the shooting, or the events following it, to share it with police.