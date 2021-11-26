Alex Cuba talking about his new album Sublime (supplied by: Lindsay Newman)

Smithers local, Alex Cuba has been nominated for another Grammy award.

According to Cuba, his latest album Mendo is up for Best Latin Pop Album.

This is Cuba’s fourth Grammy nomination since 2011.

“I’m very happy and proud with this nomination. I feel very inspired to continue representing quality and integrity in music as an independent musician,” Cuba said in a Facebook post.

Mendo is Cuba’s eighth studio album which he recorded and wrote at his home in Smithers.

The album was released in May as a digital only format.

The Grammy Awards will be held on January 31.