The Town of Smithers is encouraging community members to shop local today (Friday) for Plaid Friday, an initiative by Love Smithers.

According to Community Economic Development Coordinator, Kaitlyn Morris Plaid Friday celebrates the diversity and creativity of local and independent businesses.

This among other local events that unofficially launch the holiday season within the community.

Morris said this event is a good way to showcase local businesses.

“It’s a fun and enjoyable alternative to the big box store Black Friday, consumer friendly and it’s also a way to show your support for our local economy,” she said.

Morris added there is a chance for residents to win some prizes if they shop at participating businesses.

Residents can drop their name into a ballot or submit your receipt to the town office next week.

Morris also said it’s important to shop local.

“All of the businesses that are downtown or in our surrounding community exist because we shop local, so they can’t exist without that local support and they’ve already made that investment in our community,” she said.

Additionally, Christmas in the Valley events kick off tonight (Friday) which include late hours and special events.

Meanwhile, in Houston, the Light up event, and parade will be available to view on the Houston District Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.