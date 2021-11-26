Renters in the Bulkley-Nechako region will now have access to a rent bank.

This is because of funding made by the provincial government earlier this week.

According to a news release, B.C is the first province to have established the program and network through a two year period.

According to BC Rent Bank Project Lead, Melissa Giles, the BC Rent Bank is an option for those who are in a temporary crisis.

Giles explained what a rent bank is.

“A rent bank is an interest free loan that offers assistance for rent or utilities and it’s a repayable loan and can be repaid on an interest free basis,” she said.

Giles added that rent banks have been in the province for a number of years.

She also said she believes this will help people living in rural communities.

“We’re seeing really positive results when we contact people for example, six months after they receive financial assistance, we’re seeing a high percentage of people are still housed as a result of the rent bank program,” Giles said.

Anyone wishing to apply for the program can do so at bcrentbank.ca.

Kitimat-Stikine and Fraser-Fort George areas are also included in the rent bank program.