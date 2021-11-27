As of Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, 91.0% of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 87.6% have both doses.

In addition, 91.4% of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose and 88.1% have received their second dose.

B.C. is reporting 341 new cases, including 31 in Northern Health.

Our region has 381 active infections.

There are 3,035 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Of those, 291 individuals are in hospital and 115 are in intensive care.

The new/active cases include:

* 100 new cases in Fraser Health

* Total active cases: 1,071

* 65 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health

* Total active cases: 536

* 77 new cases in Interior Health

* Total active cases: 593

* 31 new cases in Northern Health

* Total active cases: 381

* 68 new cases in Island Health

* Total active cases: 448

* no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada

* Total active cases: six

In the past 24 hours, six new deaths have been reported, for an overall total of 2,322.

The new deaths include:

* Fraser Health: three

* Vancouver Coastal Health: two

* Northern Health: one