The topic of the Library-Art Gallery project was brought to the table at the Smithers Regular Council meeting on Tuesday (Jan 25).

The project has been denied funding twice after council applied for funding through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program- Community, Culture and Recreation Program.

Director of Finance, William Wallace provided some information to council regarding an alternate funding approach.

After researching similar library developments an approach was found to combine a library with residential units.

Mayor Gladys Atrill said at the recent UBCM meeting there was an interest for projects with housing components.

“If we have a commitment to the library-gallery or the library or the gallery however we walk through this and we can match some of those desires with matching priorities of the province perhaps we will be able to walk down this path,” she said.

Atrill added a conversation should be scheduled with the Library-Art Gallery Fundraising committee to discuss next steps.

Councillor Casda Thomas said she fully supports the housing aspect that was brought forward.

“It’s something that we need in our community, I’m also very interested in the details of how it would work. This is preliminary but, the idea of a mix of market rental, affordable housing and seniors housing, I think that’s a good model that works in other places as well,” she said.

Town Council has not decided if they will be going forward with this approach.