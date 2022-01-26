The Village of Telkwa and the District of Houston will not be hosting byelection’s for vacant spots on their Council’s.

In Telkwa, Mayor Brad Layton submitted his resignation earlier this month because of health issues and In Houston, councillor Tim Anderson resigned after receiving a new job outside of the community.

Director of Corporate Services in Houston Holly Brown said the decision not to host a byelection is because a general election will be held later this year.

“Under the local government act, there is a section under that act that allows council to make a decision on whether or not they would like to have a byelection because it is so close to the general election date,” she said.

“When you think about it in terms of resources and capacity and the staff time and the work that goes into it, we would be rushing to have a by-election right now only for the winning candidate to spend a couple months on council,” Brown also said.

The Town of Smithers, Village of Burns Lake and the Village of Telkwa have all held byelections to replace government officials that have resigned throughout the past two years.

The general municipal election is scheduled for October 15.