A vaccination mandate will not be implemented at School District 54 for the time being.

This comes after an in-camera school board meeting on Tuesday (Jan 25).

“The School Board voted not to proceed with a vaccine mandate for its employees. In its decision, the Board reserved the right to revisit the decision at a later date if necessary,” said Board Chair Jennifer Williams in a statement.

She added that no further comments will be made at this time because it was an in-camera staffing matter.

Earlier this week, School District 91 also said it will not be imposing a vaccine mandate for its staff.

The school boards will be required if asked by local medical health officers to collect data of proof of vaccination from its staff after a public health order was issued by Dr. Bonnie Henry last week. .