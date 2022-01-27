COVID-19 Vaccine (Photo provided by Pixabay)
There are around 2,400 less active COVID-19 cases in BC than there were yesterday.
There were 2,086 new cases of COVID-19 reported today, and the number of active cases in BC is now down to 30,058. Yesterday, there were 32,468 active cases.
949 COVID-positive individuals are currently in hospital, 136 of them are in intensive care.
168 of of today’s new cases were in Northern Health, and there are now 1,186 active cases in the region.
24 new deaths have been reported since yesterday’s update, none of which were in Northern Health.
92.6% of eligible people 12 and older in BC have received their first dose of a COVId-19 vaccine, 89.9% have received a second, and 42.2% have received a third.
The new/active cases include:
- 780 new cases in Fraser Health
Total active cases: 12,776
- 464 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health
Total active cases: 6,873
- 455 new cases in Interior Health
Total active cases: 7,434
- 168 new cases in Northern Health
Total active cases: 1,186
- 219 new cases in Island Health
Total active cases: 1,781
- no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada
Total active cases: eight
In the past 24 hours, 21 new deaths have been reported, for an overall total of 2,575.
The new deaths include:
- Fraser Health: 10
- Vancouver Coastal Health: six
- Island Health: five
From Jan. 18-24, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 28.2% of cases. From Jan. 11-24, they accounted for 29.9% of hospitalizations.
Past week cases (Jan. 18-24) – Total 13,400
- Not vaccinated: 2,996 (22.4%)
- Partially vaccinated: 778 (5.8%)
- Fully vaccinated: 9,626 (71.8%)
Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Jan. 11-24) – Total 1,328
- Not vaccinated: 334 (25.2%)
- Partially vaccinated: 63 (4.7%)
- Fully vaccinated: 931 (70.1%)
Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Jan. 18-24)
- Not vaccinated: 410.5
- Partially vaccinated: 201.6
- Fully vaccinated: 233.9
Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Jan. 11-24)
- Not vaccinated: 85.2
- Partially vaccinated: 51.4
- Fully vaccinated: 20.0
Since December 2020, the Province has administered 10,551,666 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Pfizer Pediatric COVID-19 vaccines.