There are around 2,400 less active COVID-19 cases in BC than there were yesterday.

There were 2,086 new cases of COVID-19 reported today, and the number of active cases in BC is now down to 30,058. Yesterday, there were 32,468 active cases.

949 COVID-positive individuals are currently in hospital, 136 of them are in intensive care.

168 of of today’s new cases were in Northern Health, and there are now 1,186 active cases in the region.

24 new deaths have been reported since yesterday’s update, none of which were in Northern Health.

92.6% of eligible people 12 and older in BC have received their first dose of a COVId-19 vaccine, 89.9% have received a second, and 42.2% have received a third.

The new/active cases include:

780 new cases in Fraser Health

Total active cases: 12,776

Total active cases: 12,776 464 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health

Total active cases: 6,873

Total active cases: 6,873 455 new cases in Interior Health

Total active cases: 7,434

Total active cases: 7,434 168 new cases in Northern Health

Total active cases: 1,186

Total active cases: 1,186 219 new cases in Island Health

Total active cases: 1,781

Total active cases: 1,781 no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada

Total active cases: eight

In the past 24 hours, 21 new deaths have been reported, for an overall total of 2,575.

The new deaths include:

Fraser Health: 10

Vancouver Coastal Health: six

Island Health: five

From Jan. 18-24, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 28.2% of cases. From Jan. 11-24, they accounted for 29.9% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (Jan. 18-24) – Total 13,400

Not vaccinated: 2,996 (22.4%)

Partially vaccinated: 778 (5.8%)

Fully vaccinated: 9,626 (71.8%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Jan. 11-24) – Total 1,328

Not vaccinated: 334 (25.2%)

Partially vaccinated: 63 (4.7%)

Fully vaccinated: 931 (70.1%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Jan. 18-24)

Not vaccinated: 410.5

Partially vaccinated: 201.6

Fully vaccinated: 233.9

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Jan. 11-24)

Not vaccinated: 85.2

Partially vaccinated: 51.4

Fully vaccinated: 20.0

Since December 2020, the Province has administered 10,551,666 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Pfizer Pediatric COVID-19 vaccines.