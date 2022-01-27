COVID-19 cases are on the decline in the Smithers Local Health Area according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

131 new cases were reported in the region from January 16 to 22, which is down over half of the cases that were reported the last period.

Last week, 293 cases were identified within the region.

Meanwhile, in the Burns Lake Local Health COVID-19 cases have increased to 60 being reported last week compared to 53 the previous week.

Additionally, daily case rates have been declining in both regions as the Smither LHA is identifying 96 cases per 100,000 people and the Burns Lake area is reporting 122 cases per 100,000.

The BCCDC is reporting 78% of community members in the Smithers LHA are fully vaccinated with 82% having one dose.

As for the Burns Lake region 76% of residents have had both doses and 80% are partially vaccinated.

Vaccination rates in children 5 to 11 continue to rise with 29% in the Smithers area receiving one dose and 31% in Burns Lake.