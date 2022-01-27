Over $25 thousand was raised during the 2021 Kettle Campaign, according to the Bulkley Valley Salvation Army.

According to Community Ministries and Family Services Supervisor Kelly Spurway, the Salvation Army did not reach their target for 2021 and raised more money in 2020.

Spurway said that she believes that the main factor is because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Not everyone has the money to donate this year like, we’re seeing even our needs for our food bank, our appointments are doubled, everyday we are open right now,” she said.

Spurway added that she was talking to someone in the community that has received their 8th layoff notice within the year.

She also said the hot lunch program continues to run and has the option to sit down.

“We are open Wednesday and Friday 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. and then on Saturday morning we are open at 10 until noon with a breakfast service and that has just started, we started that at the beginning of December,” Spurway said.

She added even though they did not reach their goal for the kettle campaign, the stuff the truck and cram the cruiser event did well and many monetary donations were received.