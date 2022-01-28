Parliamentary security is warning members of Parliament to lay low when the truckers convoy arrives in Ottawa this weekend.

M-Ps have been told that their constituency offices and Ottawa residences may be targeted by some of the protesters.

The truckers are protesting the new rule that requires them to be inoculated against COVID-19 if they want to drive back into Canada and avoid a 14-day quarantine.

The U-S has put a similar rule in place.

Meantime, Conservative leader Erin O’Toole says he will meet with some of the truckers….but not with the organizers of the convoy.

O’Toole is condemning the participation of other groups that he says are causing division and hatred.

The organizers, a group called “Canada Unity,” are now planning to call on the Governor-General to replace Parliament with what they call a “citizens committee” to rule the country.

– with files from Vista Radio news wire