Schuffert receiving one of two gold medals (supplied by: Sandra Schuffert)

Local special olympian, Torben Schuffert has teamed up with Tim Hortons for it’s Choose to Include donut campaign.

From today (Friday) until Sunday (January 30), the Choose to Include donuts will be available for purchase with 100% of the proceeds going towards the Special Olympics.

According to a news release, people with intellectual disabilities have been affected by the pandemic and special athletes have not been able to participate in the in-person programs.

Schuffert explained why he decided to participate in the Choose to Include campaign.

“It is awesome to be asked again, I am learning to speak about the special olympics and about living with intellectual disabilities. Choose to Include is a great way to do that,” he said.

Schuffert also said why he likes participating in the Special Olympics.

“I feel valued, I get better at my sport. They also helped me become a leader. They give me lots of training. It was fun and I worked hard,” he said.

Schuffert added he continues to prepare for the next Special Olympics by being active all of the time and continues to train for the event.

In 2020, he brought home two gold medals in the event that was hosted in Thunder Bay.

One was in the 200m snowshoeing and the 4×100 relay.