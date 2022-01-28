A convoy is expected to go through Smithers tomorrow (Saturday) showing solidarity for truck drivers heading into Ottawa this weekend.

Trucks are expected to meet at 10:30 a.m. at the Chevron Card lot and other vehicles will meet at Forestry Park.

According to organizers, the event is being led by Hank Meerdink who has sent one of his trucks to Ottawa.

The Freedom Convoy 2022 is scheduled to reach Ottawa by this evening (Friday) to protest mandatory vaccination for truckers and other health restrictions.

This convoy will feature truck drivers from across the country.