Three First Nations across the Northwest say they are outraged after a new report showed that a large number of salmon are being caught by Alaskan fishers.

According to the SkeenaWild Conservation Trust report, up to 75% of the 800,000 sockeye harvested in southeast Alaska last year were bound for the North Coast.

It added the numbers were confirmed on a preliminary basis when Canadian and Alaskan Pacific Salmon Commission delegates met last week.

According to the Press Release, the Gitxsan, Gitanyow and the Wet’suwet’en are calling upon the government to act immediately to protect the Aboriginal rights to fish from actions of the Alaskan fishery.

Chief Malii, also known as Glen Williams said this is offensive as First Nations have curtailed food, social and ceremonial fisheries in recent years.

“Our people have gone to extreme lengths to preserve the small numbers of Kitwanga sockeye that still exist, and to find that the Alaskan fishery is exploiting these same fish at extremely high numbers is very disheartening,” he said.

The First Nations are also urging Canadian Officials to convene an emergency meeting to address the matter before this years fishing season.