Another local woman has thrown her name to be the next cover girl for Inked Magazine.

Angela Aslin from Smithers is currently second in her group according to the magazine’s website.

She added that this is not the first time she has participated in the competition.

In 2020, Aslin, who is also a care aid, said she made it into the semi-finals but decided to quit the competition because of the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I felt really guilty being worried about a competition when COVID had come into Smithers and I should be helping them not the Inked Magazine so, I dropped out,” she said.

Aslin added that she was offered to reach out to the magazine when another competition was available.

She explained that if she wins the competition she will be donating the money.

“This competition is really important for me to win because, if I win, the money will be going to my good friend Kash Harris, who, Carter, his little boy is in and out of the children’s hospital,” Aslin said.

She added her favourite tattoo is of a Chicano girl on her left arm taking her mask off, which is a reminder to be herself.

A Burns Lake woman, Brianne Willson has also thrown her name in for the competition and is currently first in her group.

The winner of the competition will be on the cover of Inked Magazine, have a two full page spread and a $25,000 cash prize.

Voting will continue for the first phase until February 3 on the magazine’s website.