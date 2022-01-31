The Town of Smithers has announced that former councillor Andrew Stalker has died.

Stalker served on town council in the late 1960’s and early 1970’s.

The flags at town hall have been lowered to half mast.

According to Stalker’s obituary, he also was on the board for the Bulkley Valley Hospital, Smithers Fall Fair, Child Development Centre and the Bulkley Valley Credit Union.

Stalker also was with Smithers Lion’s Club at the start and played a large part in bringing the Alpine Man Statue into the community.

Family members say a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.