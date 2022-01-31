RCMP is investigating an assault that occurred in Houston last week.

On January 20 at around 8:25 a.m. a young woman was walking through Jamie Baxter Park where she noticed two men near the stage at the park.

According to Police, when the woman walked by she was physically struck.

She was able to run from the attacker without further assault.

RCMP added that there are no known witnesses at this time.

The suspects are being described as Caucasian men, wearing dark clothing and black masks.

One is being identified as 5’11 while the other man is being described as 5’8.

Anyone with information is being encouraged to contact Houston RCMP.