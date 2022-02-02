The Burns Lake Snowmobile club says the Cold Smoke Snowmobile Races have been cancelled.

This is the second year in a row where the event could not take place.

Snowmobile Club president Dennis Firomski said they were hoping to have the event this year.

“It started going in that direction and then things turned around with COVID and we weren’t sure if we would be able to proceed due to mandates and so we thought it’s a lot of work to go through,” he said.

Firomski said this is a popular event within the Burns Lake area.

“On average we probably have forty racers and spectators depending on how cold the weather is, one year we had 300 in the stands and then maybe one year we had twenty,” he said.

Firomski added that he is hopeful that the races can be held in 2023.

The event was originally scheduled for February 20.