The province has announced funding for 25 projects that will support the adoption of cleaner technologies and reduce emissions.

One project in the Stikine region is included in the investment, the province added.

The Newcrest Red Chris Mining Ltd. near Dease Lake has received $448,000.

This funding will go towards replacing a diesel powered water pump and electric generator with a new electric pump and a connection to the low carbon BC Hydro electric grid.

According to a news release, the project is expected to reduce 9,800 tonnes of carbon emissions through 2031.

The CleanBC Industry Fund is part of the province’s plan to reduce emissions from industry, which included aiming to eliminate methane by 2035.

According to the province, it is also an important part of the CleanBC Roadmap to 2030.