More than half of the adult population of BC has now had a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

In addition, 93.1% of eligible adults have received a first dose, 90.6% have received a second, and 50.3% have received a third.

According to BC Health Officials, 92.8% of eligible people 12 and older in BC have now received their first dose of a vaccine, 90.1% have received a second, and 47% have received a third dose.

The number of active cases, COVID-positive individuals in hospital, and people in intensive care went down from yesterday.

Today (Wendesday), there are 25,959 active cases of COVID-19 in BC, down 8% from a day ago.

There are 988 COVID-positive individuals in hospital, 47 fewer than yesterday. 136 people are in intensive care, 3 less than there were yesterday.

1,776 new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the province since yesterday’s update. 18 new deaths are being reported as well.

* 507 new cases in Fraser Health

* Total active cases: 10,360

* 248 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health

* Total active cases: 5,221

* 602 new cases in Interior Health

* Total active cases: 7,664

* 197 new cases in Northern Health

* Total active cases: 1,104

* 222 new cases in Island Health

* Total active cases: 1,593

* no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada

* Total active cases: 17

In the past 24 hours, 18 new deaths have been reported, for an overall total of 2,643.

The new deaths include:

* Fraser Health: four

* Vancouver Coastal Health: seven

* Interior Health: one

* Island Health: six

From Jan. 25-31, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 25.2% of cases.

From Jan. 18-31, they accounted for 31.7% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (Jan. 25-31) – Total 10,926

* Not vaccinated: 2,225 (20.4%)

* Partially vaccinated: 529 (4.8%)

* Fully vaccinated: 8,172 (74.8%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Jan. 18-31) – Total 1,197

* Not vaccinated: 320 (26.7%)

* Partially vaccinated: 60 (5.0%)

* Fully vaccinated: 817 (68.3%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Jan. 25-31)

* Not vaccinated: 426.5

* Partially vaccinated: 171.8

* Fully vaccinated: 231.3

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Jan. 18-31)

* Not vaccinated: 81.1

* Partially vaccinated: 48.9

* Fully vaccinated: 17.5

Since December 2020, the Province has administered 10,811,962 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Pfizer Pediatric COVID-19 vaccines.