The federal Conservatives have elected Candice Bergen as the party’s interim leader.

Party members selected her during a caucus vote Wednesday night.

The Manitoba MP has served as Deputy Leader of the Conservative Party and Deputy Leader of the Opposition since September, 2020.

It comes just hours after Erin O’Toole was ousted in a leadership vote with 74 members voting against and 45 in support.

A leadership convention will be held in the next few months where the future leader for the Conservatives will be voted on.

