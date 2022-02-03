Smithers RCMP is investigating after two businesses got broken into on Tuesday (Feb 1).

According to Free-Lance Automotive in a Facebook post, it was among the businesses that were broken into.

The post also gave recognition to the RCMP for their help.

Cpl. Irvine with Smithers RCMP explained how to prevent break and enters from happening within the community.

“You should keep security cameras updated to the latest technology, leaving exterior lights for both residential and commercial,” she said.

Irvine also explained for commercial business what to do before the business closes.

“You should wipe down high-touch surfaces and/or places like the cash box or the safe because that makes it easier for us [police] to get fingerprints,” she said.

Irvine added large quantities of cash should not be left in a building.

According to Irvine, there has been an increase in break and enters in the region.