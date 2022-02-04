A Burns Lake local has made her way into the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Emily Dickson will be participating in the Biathlon with an eight person team.

Events for the Biathlon start on Saturday (Feb 5) with mixed 4×6 km relay.

The event will be held at 1 a.m. PST.

Additionally, a Smithers local will be heading to the Paralympics in March.

Adam Kingsmill will be a goalie for Team Canada’s Ice Hockey team.

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics will run from February 4 until February 20 and the Paralympics will run from March 4 until March 13.