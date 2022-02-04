COVID-19 Mask (Photo by Brody Langager, MyPGNow)
The number of active COVID-19 cases is continuing to decline in BC, however the number of COVID-positive remained similar to what they were yesterday.
Today (Thursday), there are 25,554 active cases of COVID-19 in BC, a 1.5% decrease from yesterday.
There are 985 COVID-positive individuals currently in hospital, only 3 less than there were yesterday. In addition, there are 145 people in intensive care, 9 more than the least reporting period.
1,518 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in BC today, including 227 in Northern Health.
13 new deaths have also been reported since yesterday’s update, including one in Northern Health.
The new/active cases include:
- 424 new cases in Fraser Health
Total active cases: 10,057
- 217 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health
Total active cases: 5,024
- 431 new cases in Interior Health
Total active cases: 7,759
- 227 new cases in Northern Health
Total active cases: 1,153
- 217 new cases in Island Health
Total active cases: 1,544
- two new cases of people who reside outside of Canada
Total active cases: 17
In the last 24 hours, 13 new deaths have been reported, for an overall total of 2,656.
The new deaths include:
- Fraser Health: four
- Vancouver Coastal Health: four
- Interior Health: two
- Northern Health: one
- Island Health: two
From Jan. 26-Feb. 1, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 25.2% of cases.
From Jan. 19-Feb. 1, they accounted for 31.1% of hospitalizations.
Past week cases (Jan. 26-Feb. 1) – Total 10,751
- Not vaccinated: 2,188 (20.4%)
- Partially vaccinated: 517 (4.8%)
- Fully vaccinated: 8,046 (74.8%)
Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Jan. 19-Feb. 1) – Total 1,304
- Not vaccinated: 340 (26.1%)
- Partially vaccinated: 65 (5.0%)
- Fully vaccinated: 899 (68.9%)
Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Jan. 26-Feb. 1)
- Not vaccinated: 426.0
- Partially vaccinated: 169.1
- Fully vaccinated: 223.9
Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Jan. 19-Feb. 1)
- Not vaccinated: 87.5
- Partially vaccinated: 53.4
- Fully vaccinated: 19.2
Since December 2020, the Province has administered 10,842,432 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Pfizer Pediatric COVID-19 vaccines.