For three Northern BC Olympians, the wait is almost over to get back on the world stage.

Sarah Beaudry of Prince George and Emily Dickson of Burns Lake are part of Canada’s Biathlon team at the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing.

The first biathlon event is the 4×6 mixed relay on Saturday (1am Pacific Time).

Beaudry is part of the four-person team that also includes Emma Lunder as well as Christian and Scott Gow.

The first #Biathlon event of #Beijing2022 is the Mixed Relay this Saturday. Watch live at 1am PT / 4am ET. #TeamCanada is: pic.twitter.com/dzcDOfbPhf — Biathlon Canada (@biathloncanada) February 3, 2022

Dickson on the other hand is scheduled for the 15-kilometre individual race set for early Monday morning (also a 1am Pacific Time start) as well as the 7.5 kilometre sprint slated for next Friday (February 11th).

Provided Dickson makes the top 60, she will then head for the pursuit on Wednesday and is also scheduled to compete at the 4×6 relay on Tuesday, February 15th.

Spokesperson, Tara McBournie told Vista Radio the biathletes are staying in a mountain village, 220 kilometres from Beijing, and were unable to attend the opening ceremonies in person.

Additionally, Smithers local, Jamie McCartney will be coaching the bob-sledding team and Adam Kingsmill will be the goalie for Ice Hockey for Team Canada in the Paralympic games.