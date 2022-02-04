An Indigenous women will be starting her cross-country walk to raise awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG) this weekend along Highway 16, also known as the Highway of Tears.

Krista Fox, from North Battleford Saskatchewan will start her walk from Prince George on Saturday at 9 a.m. and walk towards Vanderhoof.

According to a news release, she will then drive to Smithers that evening.

On Sunday (Feb 6), Fox will meet with community members outside the Subway on Main Street, where there will be a local drum group followed by a march on Main Street.

Fox’s friend Valerie Morris said the names of all the missing and murdered men and women and the families affected will be called out.

“For each name that they do call out, they’re going to do a drum beat then they’re going to give Krista a chance to talk and share her story and why she’s doing what she’s doing,” she said.

Morris added Fox will also be reading out some names that have affected her and her friends and family.

She said that she believes this walk across Canada will help show awareness for the MMIWG movement.

“We feel right now the government is not doing what they should be doing, with inquiries and stuff like that. They promised the inquiries for the missing and murdered Indigenous women and families that have been affected by it but there’s still no movement,” Morris said.

Following the event in Smithers, Fox will drive to Terrace to see the MMIWG memorial Totem Pole.

She will begin her walk from Victoria to Newfoundland on February 18 and it is expected to take approximately 10 months.

A GoFundMe has been created for the walk and has raised over $22,000.