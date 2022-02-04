The unemployment rate has seen little change in the North Coast- Nechako region, according to Statistics Canada.

This is as 42,400 people were working in January, this is compared to 42,900 people employed during the month of December.

Meanwhile, this time last year there were 42,100 people working.

Labour Division Analyst Vincent Ferrao said the unemployment rate has been relatively stable.

“The unemployment rate is currently 4.3% representing 1,900 people. Last month, it was 6.1% in December and there were about 2,800 and a year ago in January 2021 the unemployment rate was 6.3 representing 2,800 people,” he said.

Ferrao also said in January there was job growth in natural resources but there were some declines in other sectors.

“There were declines in construction, healthcare and social assistance and other services,” he said.

Meanwhile, the province was tied for first for the unemployment rate with Manitoba at 5.1%.

Nationally, the jobless mark increased to 6.5% compared to 6.0% in December.