A drop in mobile COVID-19 vaccination is scheduled to be held tomorrow (Saturday).

The clinic located at Dze L’Kant Friendship Cultural Centre will be open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and will provide all doses, including pediatric vaccines for children 5 to 11.

Northern Health said in an email booster doses will be available for anyone over 12 years of age as long as it has been six months since your second dose.

Meanwhile, a clinic will be held at Coast Mountain College in Houston next week for children 5 to 11 to receive their vaccine.

Further vaccination dates can be found on Northern Health’s website.