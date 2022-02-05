The province has announced that more than 50 new tourism projects have received funding for shovel-ready infrastructure projects.

Among the projects include the Smithers Ski Club which received $418,000.

According to the province, the funding will go towards creating a Winter Sports Event Centre at Hudson Bay Mountain.

The centre will have specific coordinated enhancements to key ski and snowboard competition and training surfaces to allow for high quality, safe events and programming.

“We look forward to enhancing local sports infrastructure for the surrounding communities and inviting competitors from across the region and the province to future events,” said Smithers Ski Club president Cormac Hikisch.

According to the province, it is investing an additional $30 million over the next two years to continue investing in tourism infrastructure.

It added the funding will strengthen tourism growth and develop emerging tourism opportunities.

The funding was a part of the second round of the Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure Program’s Destination Development Stream.