Prince George’s Sarah Beaudry, and Canada’s Mixed Relay 4x6km biathlon team have wrapped up their event at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Beaudry, along with Emma Lunder and Christian and Scott Gow, finished 14th in the event.

Beaudry was a part of the Mixed Relay 4x6km team in 2018 in Pyeong Chang, when they finished 10th.

Beaudry wasn’t the only Northern BC native seeking a medal in biathlon. Emily Dickson of Burns Lake is expected to compete in the 15-kilometre individual race Monday morning Pacific Time, and the 7.5-kilometre sprint on Friday.

Additionally, Prince George’s Meryeta O’Dine is expected to compete in the women’s snowboard cross individual event on Tuesday. (10:30 pm Pacific)