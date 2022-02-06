UNBC is working in collaboration with Simon Fraser University and UBC on a new study looking to enhance the quality of life for people living with dementia.

The study will be coming to Prince George, and will look into how the community can be shaped and improved to support people with dementia, as well as the caregivers.

“Our projects will identify features of neighbourhoods that effect the mobility of people living with dementia, and develop an easy to use tool to assess environments supportive of people living with dementia,” said Research Manager Emma Rossnagel.

She adds that this will help people age in place for as long as possible.

“We’ll be talking with people living with dementia, and their caregivers and family to learn about their everyday experiences with their neighbourhood and community.”

A set of guidelines will also be created to help communities be more inclusive.

Street infrastructure, lighting, signage, sidewalks and community based services and recreational activities are some of the things that will be looked at.

The project is funded by the Public Health Agency of Canada, and Rossnagel hopes to have the project completed in about 18 months.