The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako has announced that the Smithers/Telkwa Recycling Depot has reopened after a temporary closure.

According to a notice on its website, this was because the regional districts recycling depots are currently experiencing a shortage of Recycle BC supplies.

“Some of our recycling depots may be closed periodically until the supplies are delivered,” the notice said.

According to the RDBN, if you arrive at a facility and it is temporarily closed, recyclable materials should not be disposed of.

It is being suggested to stockpile the recycling for the time being.

Anyone looking for further information is being encouraged to contact the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako Environmental Services Department.

The Smithers/Telkwa recycling depot is open Monday to Friday 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.