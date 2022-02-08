More provincial recognition has been awarded to UNBC.

Today (Tuesday), the university was named one of BC’s top employers.

A panel of judges listed UNBC due to its educational opportunities and also singled out the school’s maternity and parental leave salary top-up plans and on-site childcare centre for working parents.

“This recognition is a testament to the outstanding workplace culture our faculty and staff continue to build with their passion, enthusiasm, and creativity,” said UNBC interim President Dr. Geoff Payne.

“As we have repeatedly adapted our operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, our employees have shown ingenuity in developing novel solutions to the operational challenges the pandemic presented. I am grateful for their amazing efforts and exceptional contributions to UNBC’s mission and inspiring our community.”

UNBC was also judged on the following topics: