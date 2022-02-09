The Gitxsan and Gitanyow First Nations say they are pleased with the province’s decision to reject a Environmental Assessment Certificate to the Morrison Mine proposal.

According to a news release by the two nations, the proposed mine, which was proposed to be located 65 km northeast of Smithers, had the potential to cause serious impacts to the population of Skeena River sockeye.

The province announced on Monday (Feb 7) that the project was denied the Environmental Assessment Certificate again because of not being able to provide additional information to demonstrate risks to water quality and fish can be suitably mitigated by the project.

The province added that the company originally applied for a certificate in 2010 but it was denied in 2012 by Ministers at that time.

“Skeena Fisheries Commission, on behalf of the Gitxsan and the Gitanyow, has participated in the environmental assessment process of this proposed mine since 2010. Its biologist brought forward important data on Morrison Lake and the crucial importance of its sockeye stocks to the food security of the Gitxsan and the Gitanyow,” said the news release.

The proposed mine was scheduled to be located in the Lake Babine Nation and had a project footprint of 2,028 hectares and production of 30,000 tonnes per day.