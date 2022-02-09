COVID-19 Vaccine (Photo provided by Pixabay)
Hospitalizations in BC saw little movement over the past 24 hours.
According to health officials, there are 986 people in the hospital battling COVID-19 with 146 of them in intensive care.
In addition, 93% of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 90.4% got their second dose while 50.2% received the third shot.
B.C. is reporting 1,117 new cases of the virus today (Tuesday) with 192 in Northern Health.
There are 24,372 active cases in the province.
The new/active cases include:
* 189 new cases in Fraser Health
* Total active cases: 9,711
* 180 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health
* Total active cases: 4,355
* 376 new cases in Interior Health
* Total active cases: 7,844
* 192 new cases in Northern Health
* Total active cases: 1,105
* 175 new cases in Island Health
* Total active cases: 1,338
* five new cases of people who reside outside of Canada
* Total active cases: 19
In the last 24 hours, no new deaths have been reported keeping the death toll at 2,707.
Between Jan. 31 to Feb. 6, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 23.9% of cases.
In addition, from January 24th to Feb. 6th they accounted for 31.3% of hospitalizations.
Past week cases (Jan. 31 to Feb. 6) – Total 9,098
* Not vaccinated: 1,767 (19.4%)
* Partially vaccinated: 408 (4.5%)
* Fully vaccinated: 6,923 (76.1%)
Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Jan. 24 to Feb. 6) – Total 1,091
* Not vaccinated: 287 (26.3%)
* Partially vaccinated: 54 (5%)
* Fully vaccinated: 750 (68.7%)
Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Jan. 31 to Feb. 6)
* Not vaccinated: 375.7
* Partially vaccinated: 138.2
* Fully vaccinated: 177.2
Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Jan. 24 to Feb. 6)
* Not vaccinated: 77.1
* Partially vaccinated: 44.3
* Fully vaccinated: 16.0