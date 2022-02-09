Hospitalizations in BC saw little movement over the past 24 hours.

According to health officials, there are 986 people in the hospital battling COVID-19 with 146 of them in intensive care.

In addition, 93% of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 90.4% got their second dose while 50.2% received the third shot.

B.C. is reporting 1,117 new cases of the virus today (Tuesday) with 192 in Northern Health.

There are 24,372 active cases in the province.

The new/active cases include:

* 189 new cases in Fraser Health

* Total active cases: 9,711

* 180 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health

* Total active cases: 4,355

* 376 new cases in Interior Health

* Total active cases: 7,844

* 192 new cases in Northern Health

* Total active cases: 1,105

* 175 new cases in Island Health

* Total active cases: 1,338

* five new cases of people who reside outside of Canada

* Total active cases: 19

In the last 24 hours, no new deaths have been reported keeping the death toll at 2,707.

Between Jan. 31 to Feb. 6, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 23.9% of cases.

In addition, from January 24th to Feb. 6th they accounted for 31.3% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (Jan. 31 to Feb. 6) – Total 9,098

* Not vaccinated: 1,767 (19.4%)

* Partially vaccinated: 408 (4.5%)

* Fully vaccinated: 6,923 (76.1%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Jan. 24 to Feb. 6) – Total 1,091

* Not vaccinated: 287 (26.3%)

* Partially vaccinated: 54 (5%)

* Fully vaccinated: 750 (68.7%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Jan. 31 to Feb. 6)

* Not vaccinated: 375.7

* Partially vaccinated: 138.2

* Fully vaccinated: 177.2

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Jan. 24 to Feb. 6)

* Not vaccinated: 77.1

* Partially vaccinated: 44.3

* Fully vaccinated: 16.0