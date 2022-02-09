Dark Clouds across the BVLD skies | My Bulkley Lakes Now Staff

The Bulkley Valley and Lakes District are expected to warm up over the next few days.

That’s according to Environment Canada who says it’s possible the two regions could see record breaking temperatures.

On Wednesday, it is expected to reach a high of 11 degrees in the Bulkley Valley and in the Lakes a high of 10 degrees is being called for.

“Our records are usually in the eight to ten degree range so, this is definitely going to be a nice pattern and it looks like it’s going to stay fairly nice through until at least Saturday,” Meteorologist Doug Lundquist said.

He added that cooler temperatures are expected in the region next week.

Lundquist said even with it cooling down it won’t be anything drastic.

“Normal high for this time of year is about -1 and a low of -10 so, even if we get back to normal, what we’re living through for the next few days is definitely something we should enjoy,” he said.

Lundquist added there may be some flooding because of the snowpack melting due to the warm temperature.

The record high for this time of year is 7.8 degrees which was set in 1963.