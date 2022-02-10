Damage done to the equipment (supplied by: BC RCMP)

Burns Lake RCMP is looking for information and witnesses regarding a mischief investigation that took place earlier this week.

Police received a report on Monday (Feb 7), about mischief to property in the 700 Forest Service Road Area.

Heavy equipment was damaged sometime between the evening of February 5 and the morning of February 6.

According to RCMP, three excavators and two lampstands were extensively damaged and the cost to repair the equipment is near $100,000.

Police say there is no known witnesses at this time.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Burns Lake RCMP.