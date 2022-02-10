A homicide investigation in Fort Saint James has been launched by the North District RCMP.

On Monday, police were called to a residence where a 39-year-old local woman was needing assistance.

Once on scene, they found the victim unresponsive and in medical distress.

Cpl. Madonna Saunderson told Vista Radio the woman later succumbed to her injuries.

“Sadly, the woman passed away during the evening hours of Tuesday, February 8th. The investigation is ongoing and has been deemed a homicide and the BC Coroners Service is also engaged with this investigation.”

“At this time, the investigation is unfolding and we are not releasing any names at this point. Further information may be released as it becomes available.”

A 39-year-old Fort Saint James man was arrested for aggravated assault and breaching release conditions.

The names of the victim and accused are not being released at this time.