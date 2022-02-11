Northern BC athletes well back in the Olympic Sprint
21.01.2022, Antholz, Italy (ITA): Emily Dickson (CAN) - IBU World Cup Biathlon, individual women, Antholz (ITA). (Photo credit Nordic Focus)
Sarah Beaudry of Prince George placed 80th and Emily Dickson of Burns Lake finished 81st today (Friday) in the women’s 7.5 km Biathlon Olympic Sprint.
A total of 89 competed in the race.
Earlier in the week, the 24-year-old Dickson was 70th and the 27-year-old Beaudry ended up 80th out of 87 in the women’s 15 km individual race on Monday.
In addition, Beaudry was part of the Canadian mixed 4 x 6 km Biathlon relay Olympic team that finished 14th out of 20 on Saturday.
#
The next Olympic event for Meryeta O’Dine will be the mixed team snowboard cross starting tonight (Friday 6:00 PT).
The 24-year-old O’Dine became the first Prince George athlete to capture an Olympic medal after she earned bronze this week in the women’s snowboard cross.
#
Canadian athletes did not earn a medal on the 7th full day of competition (Friday) in Beijing.
Canada is sitting with 12, one gold, four silver, and seven bronze.