“It’s just starting to sink in”

Those are the words of Virginia O’Dine as her daughter Meryeta became the first PG athlete to claim an Olympic medal.

The 24-year-old took bronze in the women’s snowboard cross and is competing in the mixed event tonight (Friday).

Virginia told Vista Radio the last two years have been a bit of a roller coaster for Meryeta after losing her brother Brandon to cancer while also struggling with anxiety and depression.

“I am so proud of what she had to overcome mentally to reach that place that she needed to. That was the biggest thing for her and as her Mom, I am happy to see her overcome all the hurdles.”

“The five days before and the day of the event I was just anxiety-ridden and then when she came out of it, that was the mother in me and I am so happy.”

The long road back for O’Dine actually began at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang where she was unable to compete due to a concussion she sustained during training.

Virginia is thankful to have the support of friends and family here in PG watching at the Westwood Pub after not being able to travel to the games in China.

The elder O’Dine is expecting tonight’s action to be fast and furious.

“It’s going to be very fast as there are no time trails. They start the quarterfinals at 6 and then they will be done racing at 7.”

“This event is putting a lot of pressure on Meryeta as she has been in the spotlight plus you don’t want to let your teammate down. She and Eliot (Grondin) from Snowboard Canada will be racing and I am so excited.”

Grondin settled for silver in the men’s snowboard cross event.

Canada has two teams entered in the Mixed Snowboard Cross quarter-finals. The other pairing consists of Liam Moffat and Tess Critchlow.

Critchlow of Big White BC was born in Prince George.