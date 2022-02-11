A Houston resident is $500,000 richer after scoring big on the January 1 Lotto 6/49 draw.

Leane Holmes purchased her ticket at the 7-eleven on Highway 16 in Smithers where she said yes to the extra.

According to Holmes, she put her ticket in her pocket and kept it there until she checked it two days later.

She said that it’s always been a dream of hers to buy her own home.

“It will change my life-big time,” she said.

Last year, more than $42 million in winnings were redeemed by B.C. lottery players from the Extra and more than $99 million from Lotto 6/49.