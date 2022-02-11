BC gamblers will no doubt be looking to score a big payday during this year’s Super Bowl between the LA Rams and Cincinnati Bengals.

The province’s Lottery Corporation expects a record 2-million dollars to be wagered on PlayNow.com for Sunday’s game.

Spokesperson, Matt Lee told Vista Radio there is no shortage of betting options available.

“People can bet anything from simply who is going to win the game this year thanks to single-event sports betting or even the halftime show or who will be named MVP or even the length of the national anthem. There will be no shortage of things to bet on.”

Lee added the Super Bowl is by far and away the most-wagered sporting event in the province.

“The NBA Finals, the Stanley Cup Finals, they are all very popular on PlayNow.com but none of them do hold a candle to the Super Bowl because of the fact you have such a wide smorgasbord of wagers for players to bet on.”

Lee finds there is more anticipation than usual for the big game with the Omicron wave slowly subsiding.

“People are looking to put the pandemic behind them and return to normalcy as well. So, you are seeing a little extra anticipation for that one as well so there are a lot of things at play that makes this year’s Super Bowl a popular one.”

Kickoff is at 3:30 Pacific Time.